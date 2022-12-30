ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Bronchos on 7 game win streak after two back-back wins on day two in Monahans

By Rachel Hallam
 4 days ago

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos are on the ultimate hot streak after winning both games in their double header on day two of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Tournament.

In game one, the Bronchos had absolute control over the Pecos Eagles to take the game, 64-39.

Watch the video above for the full game highlights from game one.

