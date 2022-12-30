Memphis spoils Tyler Harris' return with comeback win over USF

Tyler Harris buried a 3-pointer from the end of the on-court Tiger claw graphic, pointed to the logo beneath him and stared at the Memphis bench. It felt personal.

Well, that’s because it probably was.

When Memphis hosted South Florida in its AAC-opener on Thursday, it was Harris’ first game back at FedExForum since transferring out of the Tigers program this past offseason. The 5-foot-9 Memphis native nearly willed the Bulls to an upset victory, scoring 17 of his team’s final 27 points to finish with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.

But the Tigers (11-3) ultimately got the last laugh in a 93-86 win over the Bulls (7-7).

The Tigers ripped off a 19-5 run in the final 4:21 of the contest to overcome a late 10-point deficit. They spoiled Harris’ homecoming and quest for revenge after he was pushed out by his former team last spring.

“I feel like this (test) is something that we needed,” said Hardaway, who admitted to reporters Wednesday that he didn’t welcome Harris back after last season. “It’s a blessing in disguise for us in our first conference game to let us know, ‘This is what it’s gonna be.’”

After taking a nine-point lead less than eight minutes into the game, Memphis struggled to slow down USF’s offense for the rest of the opening half. The Bulls went into halftime having shot 47% from the floor and 45.5% from deep.

USF guard Serrel Smith Jr. had already tallied 16 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting (4-4 from 3) from the floor at the break.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway talks to Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (5) during the Dec. 29, 2022, game against South Florida. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

The second half, though, was a different story.

Memphis tightened the clamps on its defense midway through the final 20 minutes to hold the Bulls to a 38.2% shooting mark after halftime and 42.9% for the game.

Kendric Davis scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and 14 in the final seven minutes alone.

“I feel like I can get hot at any moment,” the fifth-year guard said. “I feel like I can go on a 10-0 run myself, so I wasn’t really panicking at all. We knew it was that time. As you saw, the urgency picked up.

“And we got going.”

Forward DeAndre Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds as the Tigers pulled off the comeback victory against an all-too-familiar face.

“It was like, ‘Let’s see what we’re made of,’ ” Hardaway said. “This is the first real adversity that we’ve had, especially at home. I wanted to see what the guys were going to do. And they responded.”

Other Notes