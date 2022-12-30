Read full article on original website
observer-me.com
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse likes to hear the whole story. That’s why she spent nearly 40 years in Maine courtrooms as a court reporter creating detailed transcripts of legal proceedings. “It’s a hard, hard job,” she said. Whitehouse, 61, of Bangor recently retired from full-time work as a court...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
wabi.tv
Damariscotta, MDI welcome New Year babies
Maine (WABI) - At 12:44 Sunday morning, Jude Owen Dow became what’s believed to be the first baby born in Maine in 2023 at Lincoln Health Miles Memorial in Damariscotta. About an hour and a half later, Oakley Miles Ellingwood was born at MDI Hospital, making him the first baby to be born in Eastern Maine in the new year, and the first on Mount Desert Island.
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
boothbayregister.com
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
wabi.tv
Winterport School hosting spaghetti dinner for boy who needs a kidney
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following the story of a boy from Winterport who had both of his kidneys removed. An event is being planned for next weekend to help out the family. Five-year-old Grayson Witham was able to come home for Christmas, but he and his family...
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
foxbangor.com
Spaghetti dinner will fundraise for boy needing transplant
BANGOR – Five year old Grayson has been living with polycystic kidney disease, drastically complicating his and his family’s lives. He recently had both of his kidneys removed, and for now they are in limbo while waiting for a transplant. To remedy the fact that his parents are...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
wabi.tv
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday... The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
WGME
Whitefield man arrested after overnight standoff with police
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been arrested after an armed standoff that lasted over 15 hours. 42-year-old Jacob R. Walmer of Whitefield was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. The standoff began Sunday evening when police were called...
