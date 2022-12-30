ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Isle, ME

wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Damariscotta, MDI welcome New Year babies

Maine (WABI) - At 12:44 Sunday morning, Jude Owen Dow became what’s believed to be the first baby born in Maine in 2023 at Lincoln Health Miles Memorial in Damariscotta. About an hour and a half later, Oakley Miles Ellingwood was born at MDI Hospital, making him the first baby to be born in Eastern Maine in the new year, and the first on Mount Desert Island.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
WALDOBORO, ME
95.9 WCYY

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
HOPE, ME
foxbangor.com

Spaghetti dinner will fundraise for boy needing transplant

BANGOR – Five year old Grayson has been living with polycystic kidney disease, drastically complicating his and his family’s lives. He recently had both of his kidneys removed, and for now they are in limbo while waiting for a transplant. To remedy the fact that his parents are...
WINTERPORT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Whitefield man arrested after overnight standoff with police

WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been arrested after an armed standoff that lasted over 15 hours. 42-year-old Jacob R. Walmer of Whitefield was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. The standoff began Sunday evening when police were called...
WHITEFIELD, ME

