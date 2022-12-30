ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice

Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was more mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple shines in early season games

One of the top backcourt players in the area, Penn-Trafford junior Olivia Pepple scored 19 points to help lead the Warriors to a 71-50 win over Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-5A game, then scored 21, including five in overtime, in a 46-38 win over Kiski Area last week. Pepple...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem

Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin’s Anna DeFazio to run at St. Francis (Pa.)

Anna DeFazio said she eyed a college track and field career at that age. Yes, she was that determined to run down her dream. She never took her eyes off the road and now, she has achieved her goal. The Norwin senior will continue running track and field and cross...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank

A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Passion releases 2023 schedule

The Pittsburgh Passion women’s semi-pro football team on Monday released its 2023 season schedule. The Passion will play six games — three at home and three on the road — in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro National Division. They will open their season April 22 at longtime rival D.C. Divas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knights of Columbus donates coats for Plum, Riverview students

Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 4242 is donating 48 new winter coats for students at Plum and Riverview School District elementary schools. Coats are being distributed to students through the assistance of the elementary guidance counselors at both school districts. Coats for Kids is one of the many charitable...
PLUM, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history

The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student

Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...

