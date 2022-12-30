Read full article on original website
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rd
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rd
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 2, 2023: Undefeated Lincoln Park girls win section opener
Maddie Syka scored 22 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 54-49 victory over West Allegheny in Section 4-5A girls basketball Monday night. It was the section opener for Lincoln Park (9-0, 1-0), which opened the season with eight nonsection wins. Ava Henke scored 16 points and Olivia Ginocchi had 10 for West Allegheny (3-6, 0-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice
Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was more mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings for week of Jan. 1, 2023
Out: North Catholic (4-4, 5) Out: Ellwood City (9-2, 4), Deer Lakes (5-5, 5)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple shines in early season games
One of the top backcourt players in the area, Penn-Trafford junior Olivia Pepple scored 19 points to help lead the Warriors to a 71-50 win over Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-5A game, then scored 21, including five in overtime, in a 46-38 win over Kiski Area last week. Pepple...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area’s Flanagan captures Pennsylvania Junior Gold Pin Club tournament title
Veronica Flanagan went into the Pennsylvania Junior Gold Pin tournament determined to take home the trophy. After finishing second in the tournament on three straight attempts, the Kiski Area sophomore knew what needed to be done. “My mindset was to walk out of there as the winner,” Flanagan said. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New W&J coach has Kiski Area grad Brayden Roscosky focused on PAC wrestling title, NCAAs
When an athlete sets goals, he or she often looks to the accomplishments of predecessors. A number of wins. A time. A statistic. Some benchmark to keep in the crosshairs as motivation. Washington & Jefferson sophomore wrestler Brayden Roscosky doesn’t have to look far. The Kiski Area grad needs only...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry grad Logan Patterson embarks on 1st season as college head coach for Mount Aloysius men's volleyball
Logan Patterson said coaching seemed to come naturally to him. Even as an older player during his days with the Derry and St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball teams, he said he always was trying to bring along the younger players. Patterson since has had several opportunities to do that in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Anna DeFazio to run at St. Francis (Pa.)
Anna DeFazio said she eyed a college track and field career at that age. Yes, she was that determined to run down her dream. She never took her eyes off the road and now, she has achieved her goal. The Norwin senior will continue running track and field and cross...
Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Earns First Offer from Pitt
The Pitt Panthers were the first to offer this recent transfer from Bowling Green.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank
A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star DT Names Pitt Early Contender
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
ESPN's Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas
One national reporter believes the Pitt Panthers will land one of the best wideouts available in the transfer portal.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Passion releases 2023 schedule
The Pittsburgh Passion women’s semi-pro football team on Monday released its 2023 season schedule. The Passion will play six games — three at home and three on the road — in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro National Division. They will open their season April 22 at longtime rival D.C. Divas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knights of Columbus donates coats for Plum, Riverview students
Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 4242 is donating 48 new winter coats for students at Plum and Riverview School District elementary schools. Coats are being distributed to students through the assistance of the elementary guidance counselors at both school districts. Coats for Kids is one of the many charitable...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history
The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
butlerradio.com
Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student
Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
