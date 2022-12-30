Islanders topple Blue Jackets for third consecutive victory

When the Islanders flip the page to 2023, they’ll do so with all their pre-Christmas struggles behind them.

The Islanders rolled in their last game of the calendar year, easily dispatching the last-place Blue Jackets, 2-1, on Thursday at UBS Arena. They’ll head west for a four-game trip starting on New Year’s Day with a three-game winning streak intact and a spot in the standings just above the playoff cutline. All of two points currently separate second place from sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings, but the picture tilted in the Islanders’ favor after the Rangers fell in a shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

After a December that was jam-packed with injuries and more than a few disappointing losses, that’s a pretty good way to round things off.

“We did what we had to do tonight,” captain Anders Lee said. “[Ilya Sorokin] was solid and then we played from him on out just a really good game. Took care of business when we needed to.”

Mathew Barzal (No. 13) celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal in the Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets. Paul J. Bereswill

After a quiet first period, Jean-Gabriel Pageau got the Islanders on the board at 7:12 of the second, cleaning up the garbage on a rebound from Hudson Fasching. Pageau made a nice play with his stick to steal the puck from Adam Boqvist on the far blue line and Fasching, replicating his goal against Vegas on Dec. 17, drove to the net with force to set up the rebound.

It was fitting that Fasching helped create the goal — not just because his play has likely earned him a permanent spot on the roster, but because with his 10th game for the Islanders, the 27-year-old is no longer exempt from waivers. This was another reminder of why the Islanders probably can’t afford to subject him to a potential claim.

Even better, though, was Mathew Barzal’s one-timer at 16:39 of the second to make it 2-0. Not for the goal, Barzal’s eighth of the season, but for what it represented: snapping an 0-for-27 streak on the power play over which the team’s five-on-four game had been nothing less than abysmal. One goal won’t solve their power-play issues, but it’s a start — and one the Islanders desperately needed.

Jean-Gabriel Pageu (No. 44) scores a goal on Joonas Korpisalo during the second period of the Islanders’ win. USA TODAY Sports

That second period was sandwiched by a quiet first and a third in which the game was effectively killed out. The only blemish was a six-on-five Columbus goal with 20.5 seconds to go, with Marcus Bjork’s shot going off Emil Bemstrom’s chest and in. This performance wasn’t emphatic, but it was ruthlessly effective, and they all count for the same two points.

“I thought defensively we were really sound,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We were doing some good things in the defensive zone: ending plays, limiting chances, keeping them to the outside. That’s probably the biggest takeaway from that game is just how solid we were defensively.”

Scott Mayfield celebrates with Ilya Sorokin after the Islanders’ win. Getty Images

On a semi-consistent basis this season, and particularly over the last month, the Islanders have made a bad habit of playing down to their opposition. That has resulted in two losses to the Coyotes, two to the Predators and one in Philadelphia. There was no such issue on Thursday, though, against a terrible Blue Jackets team.

The Islanders (21-14-2) need every point they can get within the Metropolitan Division, and this was their third victory in three tries against Columbus. Thursday was not quite so emphatic as the 5-1 thrashing of the Penguins two nights prior, but the Islanders controlled the game throughout. The shot margin was lopsided in their favor all night, and Columbus rarely challenged Sorokin in serious fashion, putting just 21 total shots on net.

The Islanders are still missing six regulars with injuries, and it’s not clear when any will return to the lineup. They have refused to let that be a reason to roll over.

“I think we’re just trusting the system,” Pageau said. “It doesn’t really matter whether we’re in or out, I think everyone knows their role [and] just has to do their job. And we have.”