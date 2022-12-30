ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Steve Cohen Tax’ could sway Yankees away from signing a left-fielder

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Yankees had a very productive winter — keeping Anthony Rizzo and especially Aaron Judge, and adding Carlos Rodon. But they may pass on remaining left-field free agents Jurickson Profar, David Peralta and Corey Dickerson. They want to stay below the $293M “Steve Cohen tax” threshold (they are at $290M), and aren’t opposed to giving Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial a shot.

The Yankees were interested in Andrew Benintendi but just for four years. They liked Michael Conforto, but not at the $36M deal and two years with a player option he got with the Giants. Interesting that the Giants pivoted to a player who missed last year and had shoulder surgery after questioning Carlos Correa’s MRI exam. …

Brian Cashman and the Yankees would like to remain below the ‘Steve Cohen Tax’ threshold.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The Rockies talked about acquiring Edward Cabrera from the Marlins, who seek hitting even after agreeing with Jean Segura, who will likely play third base. Miami sought Brendan Rodgers. …

While the hometown Marlins make some sense for Eric Hosmer, he’s on the radar of the Cubs and Orioles. …

Yankees sign former Red Sox pitcher Tyler Danish to minor league deal

Colorado has interest in a lefty-hitting OF and may consider bringing original Dickerson, who began his career with the Rockies, back. …

The Padres are allegedly at their payroll limit. It’s hard to count out San Diego, the midmarket team that offered $400M to Judge. …

The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season. Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere. More interesting is whether a small-market team that otherwise wouldn’t have a chance at this sort of talent might take a chance. …

The Angels improved significantly for less than $100M. Jumping on All-Star Tyler Anderson at $40M for three years before the starter market exploded, was a great idea. …

The Angels looked into Nathan Eovaldi, but it’s no surprise Eovaldi went home to Texas. There’s been a lot of that this year. California wasn’t viewed as a destination by many players. One frustrated exec said, “I’m running into that a lot.” …

Chris Sale is a pitcher they and others could look at. The Red Sox told teams early they had no intention to trade Sale, but they’re open to listening on starters now. …

Nobody is better at locking up young guys than the Braves, who did it again with the just-acquired Sean Murphy, at $73M for six years. One reason bigger-payroll teams struggle to do this is because it affects their tax, whereas the Braves are still under the tax.

