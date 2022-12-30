ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Barkov’s quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2

By GEORGE RICHARDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDQ1r_0jyGdGYJ00
1 of 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50 and made it 3-1 with his third of the period.

Florida also got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk with Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scoring in the third as Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the win.

“I obviously got some bounces and was playing with some pretty good players who were going to find me,” said Barkov, who ended with five points. “We played exactly the way we wanted to. We have to keep this up, playing the right way.”

Montreal, which has lost its past four, got goals from Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson.

Sam Montembeault, claimed off waivers by Montreal from Florida in 2021, took the loss after making 34 saves.

Barkov got the fourth hat trick of his career with three goals scored in vastly different ways.

The first, 2:37 into the game, came when Gustav Forsling’s shot hit Barkov’s skate and went past Montembeault.

Barkov, playing in his first game after missing the past three with a lower-body injury, got his second on a snapshot from the left circle while the third was scored in front of the net off a loose puck.

“He changes every part of your game,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of having Barkov back.

Florida led 3-2 going into the second after Anderson scored his ninth of the season on an extended power play with 46.1 seconds remaining in the first.

Tkachuk gave Florida some breathing room with the team’s second power play goal of the game by deflecting a long shot from Brandon Montour at 6:22 of the second.

“I thought we were ready to be good early in the game,” Maurice said, “and I think we gave up six even-strength shots in the final two periods. We got to be pretty good there, playing with the lead.’’

Verhaeghe’s team-leading 18th goal came on a breakaway at 4:14 of the third. Tkachuk made it 6-2 at 7:24 of the third with the team’s third power play goal of the night.

“Barkov coming back from injury, he obviously had a very good first period,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “That kind of carried them through the game. Those are repetitions you cannot buy. They learned from that.”

NOTES: Barkov recorded his hat trick within the opening 15:22 making it the fastest three-goal game in franchise history. His second goal came on the power play, giving him 67 in his Florida career making him the franchise leader. Barkov had been tied with Scott Mellanby, who started with the team during its expansion season in 1993 and was the team’s second captain. Barkov already owned the franchise record for goals scored, now with 229. … Florida not only got Barkov back from injury, but defenseman Radko Gudas also returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a concussion. … Linesman Ryan Jackson appeared to sustain a knee injury when he was taken down during a scrum between Florida’s Marc Staal and Montreal’s Joel Edmundson midway through the third. Florida athletic trainer Dave DiNapoli attended to Jackson on the ice. Jackson was helped off the ice by Staal and DiNapoli and taken to the Florida medical room.

Canadiens: At Washington on Saturday night.

Panthers: At Carolina on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ovechkin nets hat trick as Caps trounce Habs on New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals closed out the 2022 portion of their schedule with a dominant 9-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve, jumping all over the visiting team behind a hat trick from their captain. The game marked Ovechkin's 26th of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. Detroit erased a four-goal deficit against Pittsburgh two games earlier and pulled out an overtime victory. “I think it’s positive we can score in bunches,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t think we want to be down like that like we have been for the past few games. But it’s always encouraging when you can score a few in a couple minutes there. I think we’ve just got to start a little better.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities

For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zacha, Bergeron, Senators & More

After a three-day holiday break, the Boston Bruins collected four out of a possible six points, but just not in the way they would have liked. A shootout loss, and an overtime loss were sandwiched around a regulation win on the second night of a tough back-to-back against a team that had been off for five days. Despite it all, the Bruins still sit on top of the NHL standings with a league-best 28-4-4 record.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy