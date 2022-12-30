Effective: 2023-01-03 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Wood A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING .A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood of roads developing icy patches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portage and Wood Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although air temperatures are expected to remain near or just above freezing overnight, pavement temperatures will likely fall with the onset of night. Precipitation falling after dark, though expected to be light, will likely result in the development of icy patches, and very slippery travel conditions.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO