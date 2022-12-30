Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the commute this evening and again Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 15:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING .A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood of roads developing icy patches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with 3 to 6 inches in Vilas county. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Menominee, Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, except 5 to 8 inches for northern Douglas county, and 5 to 8 inches for northern Iron county and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the commute this evening and again Wednesday morning.
