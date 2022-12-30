Effective: 2023-01-03 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, except 5 to 8 inches for northern Douglas county, and 5 to 8 inches for northern Iron county and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the commute this evening and again Wednesday morning.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO