OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The average price for gas is now soaring back up as we start the new year. In the Omaha area, it's almost $3.00 a gallon now for regular unleaded. That's according to AAA. It was almost 25 cents cheaper as recently as one week ago. In...

OMAHA, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO