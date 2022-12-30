ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso City Rep. Salcido calls on President Biden to visit El Paso amid migrant crisis

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso City Council District 5 Representative Isabel Salcido issued a statement Thursday night, calling on President Biden to visit El Paso to witness firsthand the migrant crisis that is currently happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Salcido also calls on Congress and the White House to work together on compromising a bill in order to solve the migrant crisis.

“At the least, we need a bill that appropriately addresses border security, updates our antiquated Visa program, and legalizes the non-criminal undocumented population already living in and contributing to our communities.” said Salcido.

Outgoing El Paso City Council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez previously sent out a statement Wednesday night, stating how she asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration, but he refused. Mayor Leeser did end up issuing a state of emergency on Dec. 17, in response to the influx of migrants and the end of the Title 42 policy. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday Dec. 27 to keep the Title 42 policy in place indefinitely.

City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

Rodriguez also calls out President Joe Biden to visit El Paso to witness what’s happening firsthand.

“President Biden you sir must come to Texas and come to El Paso and see the destruction of your failed policies. President Biden asking our mayor to not declare an emergency, while also failing to properly protect our border is the epitome of reckless governance and our leaders have failed us here locally and at the national level.” said Rodriguez.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to Rodriguez’s statement on Thursday, pointing out that his decision was made in coordination with other governmental agencies, in order to not burden taxpayers by performing tasks alone.

Mayor Leeser’s full statement is as follows:

“We have proven time and again in this community that we succeed when we work together, with one voice, not in a silo. The citizens of El Paso know that and should expect no less. I always said that I would declare a state of emergency if and when it was merited in coordination with our partners and I did. I am thankful for the support of the federal government with over $10 million dollars in up front money to deal with this humanitarian crisis, which ensures our response is not a burden to El Paso taxpayers, as well as the collaboration we are receiving from all our partners thanks to the support of Congresswoman Escobar, Senator Blanco, the County Judge, our City Council, our incredible city and county teams as well as many other partners. There is important work to do and we are doing it together. I thank the citizens of El Paso for their support, and I look forward to working with our newly elected City Council and all of our strategic partners in the best interest of the citizens of El Paso.”

Oscar Leeser, El Paso Mayor

