Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWK
Purdue at No. 1, Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years
Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
WOWK
Woman in critical condition after bicycle, SUV crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Jan. 3, 11:51 a.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the person hit by a car near the Chelyan Bridge early Tuesday morning. Lt. Ana Pile says a woman was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane near the bridge and swerved in front of an SUV also traveling westbound.
WOWK
Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who hit, killed 13-year-old, State Police investigate
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified...
WOWK
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty...
Comments / 0