It’s expensive to communicate while incarcerated. And the Berrien County Jail is the most expensive place in the nation to make calls. That’s according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative, which tracks the cost of jail and prison phone calls, and advocates for policies to bring down those costs. Its latest report looked at phone rates through 2021. It found that people incarcerated at the Berrien County Jail paid at least 3.5 times more than people held in other county jails in Michigan.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO