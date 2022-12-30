ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

Charlotte man charged after shooting himself: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a man after a Tuesday incident involving a gun. Police say 29-year-old Deaquan Glenn Sherard committed several crimes, including: Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. near 8700 University Executive Park Dr. in the University City area. Officers said Sherard was armed […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands of vehicles on Charlotte area roads believed to have fake odometer readings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent data from Carfax suggests an increase in the number of cars that have had their odometer rolled back. Carfax spokesperson, Emilie Voss, told WCNC, "The Charlotte area, in general, has about 15,600 vehicles on the road that Carfax estimates with a roll-back odometer. That puts them 27th nationwide when we compare to other metropolitan areas, and it's a 4% jump year over year."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

3 people dead after construction collapse in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC News reports three people are dead and two others are hurt after scaffolding collapsed in Charlotte on Monday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened just outside of Uptown on East Morehead Street. All work there is on hold as the collapse is investigated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Northbound I-77 near Davidson shut down after crash

DAVIDSON, N.C. — All northbound lanes of I-77 near Davidson are shut down because of a crash Tuesday evening. According to the DriveNC map, the crash on the highway happened around 5 p.m. near the exit to Davidson. The scene is on part of the highway that spans across Lake Norman, specifically over Gambles Creek.
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
