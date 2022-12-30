Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 55, Robertson County 26
Augusta 88, Carroll Co. 69
Avon, Ind. 63, Betsy Layne 48
Ballard Memorial 76, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 45
Bishop England, S.C. 56, Lawrence Co. 36
Blue Ridge School, Va. 57, Perry Co. Central 54
Butler Co. 61, Hart Co. 46
Central Hardin 81, Rockcastle Co. 51
Clay Co. 68, Logan Co. 61
Conner 66, Dublin Jerome, Ohio 57
Cooper 74, Breckinridge Co. 41
Danville 53, Lex. Lafayette 47
Dorman, S.C. 71, George Rogers Clark 62
Fleming Co. 57, Meade Co. 53
Gibson County, Tenn. 69, Hickman Co. 45
Greenwood 66, Muhlenberg County 43
Huntington, W.Va. 72, Floyd Central 71
Jenkins 62, Hurley, Va. 45
Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 83, Lou. Doss 63
Lex. Paul Dunbar 50, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 49
Lockland, Ohio 73, Ludlow 64
Lyon Co. 73, Lexington Catholic 53
Magoffin Co. 58, South Gibson, Tenn. 45
Mercer Co. 83, Knox Central 28
Milford, Ohio 50, Ryle 44
Newport 65, Corbin 52
Owensboro 76, McLean Co. 54
Owensboro Apollo 57, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54
Owensboro Catholic 57, Edmonson Co. 39
Pike Co. Central 67, Breathitt Co. 65
Pulaski Co. 77, Perry, Ohio 56
Scott 78, St. Henry 69
Somerset 75, Somerset Christian 61
South Gibson, Tenn. 60, Belfry 39
Union Co. 69, Dawson Springs 63
University Heights 66, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 59
Washington Co. 54, Boyle Co. 51
Whitesville Trinity 57, Carlisle Co. 40
Wolfe Co. 83, Cumberland Co. 79
Ripley Holiday Classic=
RULH, Ohio 67, St. Patrick 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
