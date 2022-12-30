ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 55, Robertson County 26

Augusta 88, Carroll Co. 69

Avon, Ind. 63, Betsy Layne 48

Ballard Memorial 76, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 45

Bishop England, S.C. 56, Lawrence Co. 36

Blue Ridge School, Va. 57, Perry Co. Central 54

Butler Co. 61, Hart Co. 46

Central Hardin 81, Rockcastle Co. 51

Clay Co. 68, Logan Co. 61

Conner 66, Dublin Jerome, Ohio 57

Cooper 74, Breckinridge Co. 41

Danville 53, Lex. Lafayette 47

Dorman, S.C. 71, George Rogers Clark 62

Fleming Co. 57, Meade Co. 53

Gibson County, Tenn. 69, Hickman Co. 45

Greenwood 66, Muhlenberg County 43

Huntington, W.Va. 72, Floyd Central 71

Jenkins 62, Hurley, Va. 45

Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 83, Lou. Doss 63

Lex. Paul Dunbar 50, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 49

Lockland, Ohio 73, Ludlow 64

Lyon Co. 73, Lexington Catholic 53

Magoffin Co. 58, South Gibson, Tenn. 45

Mercer Co. 83, Knox Central 28

Milford, Ohio 50, Ryle 44

Newport 65, Corbin 52

Owensboro 76, McLean Co. 54

Owensboro Apollo 57, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54

Owensboro Catholic 57, Edmonson Co. 39

Pike Co. Central 67, Breathitt Co. 65

Pulaski Co. 77, Perry, Ohio 56

Scott 78, St. Henry 69

Somerset 75, Somerset Christian 61

South Gibson, Tenn. 60, Belfry 39

Union Co. 69, Dawson Springs 63

University Heights 66, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 59

Washington Co. 54, Boyle Co. 51

Whitesville Trinity 57, Carlisle Co. 40

Wolfe Co. 83, Cumberland Co. 79

Ripley Holiday Classic=

RULH, Ohio 67, St. Patrick 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy