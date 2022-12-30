Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 63, Amherst 56
Bangor 80, Wausau East 77
Benton/Scales Mound 66, Benton 53
Berlin 46, Lomira 45
Black River Falls 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Blair-Taylor 80, Cashton 73
Bowler 89, Gresham Community 19
Burlington 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42
Byron, Mich. 73, New Richmond 58
Campbellsport 54, Sheboygan Falls 45
Cassville 70, New Lisbon 64
Cudahy 71, University School of Milwaukee 47
Cumberland 47, Regis 40
Cumberland 47, Regis 46
Dominican 98, South Milwaukee 51
Drummond 60, Frederic 57
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Hamilton 69
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Algoma 51
Fort Atkinson 59, Elkhorn Area 51
Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Gilmanton 57, Cornell 48
Hartford Union 65, Mayville 57
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Hillsboro 64, Westby 60
Homestead 68, Milwaukee Academy of Science 67
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Ithaca 70, Argyle 55
Kaukauna 73, Grafton 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 46, Waterford 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Cuba City 55
Kewaskum 44, West Bend West 36
Kiel 72, Random Lake 48
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38
Lodi 72, Edgerton 65
Loyal 55, Rosholt 24
Manitowoc Lutheran 69, New Holstein 65
Marathon 78, Spencer 44
Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39
McDonell Central 93, Chequamegon 50
Mellen 64, Birchwood 42
Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40
Milwaukee South 63, Saint Francis 59
Mineral Point 79, Black Hawk 39
Mishicot 63, Washington Island 46
Mondovi 62, Eleva-Strum 25
Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 46
New London 66, Clintonville 58
Newman Catholic 78, Milwaukee Juneau 68
Northwestern 81, Sparta 66
Notre Dame 65, Edgewood 59
Oneida Nation 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Osceola 64, Cameron 63
Owen-Withee 62, Stratford 48
Parkview 56, Albany 37
Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45
Pittsville 56, Necedah 47
Prescott 65, Irondale, Minn. 64
Rice Lake 77, Altoona 46
Saint Croix Central 50, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 47
Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57
Sauk Prairie 64, Big Foot 38
Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 53
Somerset 72, Ripon 62
Southwestern 72, Shullsburg 67
Stoughton 48, Stevens Point 42
Thorp 63, Lincoln 59
Union Grove 58, Kenosha Bradford 48
Unity 46, Spring Valley 37
Verona Area 81, Janesville Craig 80
Washburn 79, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 39
Waukesha North 48, Catholic Central 44
Wauwatosa West 64, Oshkosh North 58
West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60
West Salem 69, Elk Mound 41
Winter 79, Butternut 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Onalaska 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
