Big 3rd quarter gets Florida St. past No. 13 UNC women 78-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ta’Niya Latson had 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Florida State beat No. 13 North Carolina 78-71 on Thursday night.

Latson’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run in the third quarter as Florida State outscored North Carolina 20-10 for a 55-51 lead.

The Seminoles stretched their lead to seven points in the fourth before the Tar Heels pulled to 65-64 with 4:27 remaining. Timpson scored the next four points and then added three more to stretch the Seminoles’ lead to 72-66 with 50 seconds left. Timpson finished with 11 points in the fourth and collected a sixth double-double.

Florida State (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 64-49 loss to North Carolina that ended a six-game winning streak in the series.

Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead North Carolina (9-3, 0-1) in its conference opener. Alyssa Ustby added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams also had 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Eva Hodgson had 12 points and seven assists.

The Tar Heels closed the first quarter on a 12-5 run to tie it 22-all, opened the second on a 10-1 surge, and then led 41-35 at the break. Kelly scored 14 points and Ustby had 12 in the half.

Women's college basketball

On New Year’s Day, Florida State plays at Georgia Tech while North Carolina plays at seventh-ranked Virginia Tech.

