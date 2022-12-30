ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 48, Minden 32

Barbe 52, Carencro 49

Beau Chene 38, Family Christian Academy 35

Bell City 46, Vinton 45

Brother Martin 62, Dacula, Ga. 61

Delhi Charter 71, Jena 35

Evans 77, Hackberry 65

Franklin 57, RHS 41

Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Ascension Episcopal 38

Hammond 71, Bogalusa 35

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 41, Country Day 37

Katy Pope John, Texas 65, Opelousas Catholic 59

Kilbourne 61, LaSalle 26

Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Ellender 52

Lake Arthur 53, Mamou 44

Lakeshore 77, Mortimer Jordan, Ala. 66

Monroe County, Ala. 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51

Natchitoches Central 60, Lena Northwood 59

New Iberia 52, Peabody 42

Newman 57, Bishop Ireton, Va. 44

North Broward, Fla. 57, Northshore 44

Pineville 74, Pitkin 40

Radnor, Pa. 59, Rummel 44

Riverdale 75, King 62

Rosepine 89, Oberlin 62

Singer 76, Pickering 57

Southside 55, Teurlings Catholic 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Westgate 63

St. Thomas More 67, Iowa 58

Tensas 54, Block 47

Terrebonne 61, Central Catholic 59

Vandebilt Catholic 67, Berwick 29

West Jefferson 40, South Plaquemines 37

Willow School 53, University (Lab) 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Merryville vs. Bell City, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

