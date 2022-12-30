ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 48, Cavalier 39

Bismarck 89, Watford City 57

Central Cass 70, Lisbon 35

Century 84, Jamestown 60

Fargo Davies 72, Grand Forks Red River 71

Fargo North 75, Devils Lake 57

Fargo South 69, Valley City 53

Garrison 76, Nedrose 32

Grant County/Mott-Regent 66, Washburn 46

Little Wound, S.D. 68, Mandaree 27

Medina/P-B 51, Carrington 49

Oak Grove Lutheran 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley 71

Pine Ridge, S.D. 107, Solen 14

Richland 57, Hatton-Northwood 34

Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 58

Standing Rock 62, Linton/HMB 60

Warwick 75, Enderlin 51

West Fargo Horace 74, Blake, Minn. 66

White Shield 66, McLaughlin, S.D. 40

Wilton-Wing 72, Surrey 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

