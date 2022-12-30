Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bardstown 61, South Warren 55
Belfry 49, West Carter 44
Bracken Co. 50, Boone Co. 30
Butler Co. 57, Adair Co. 37
Clinton Co. 51, Butler Co. 46
Cov. Holy Cross 66, Seton, Ohio 35
Dayton 45, Villa Madonna 27
Elliott Co. 56, Shelby Valley 44
Glasgow 53, Clinton Co. 38
Glasgow 55, McCreary Central 37
Harlan Co. 51, Pineville 46
James Island, S.C. 56, Thomas Nelson 38
John Hardin 55, Middlesboro 28
Johnson Central 43, R.B. Stall, S.C. 26
Lloyd Memorial 47, Bellevue 32
McCracken County 69, Franklin-Simpson 43
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 45, Bath Co. 10
Menifee Co. 65, South Oldham 58
Muhlenberg County 51, Livingston Central 39
Newport Central Catholic 53, Beechwood 40
Owensboro Apollo 63, South Oldham 60
Owensboro Catholic 71, Webster Co. 38
Paducah Tilghman 60, Caldwell Co. 37
Rockcastle Co. 55, Bardstown 46
Ryle 45, Bowling Green 43
South Warren 75, Lou. Fairdale 16
Spencer Co. 56, Russell Co. 24
Springs Valley, Ind. 54, Hancock Co. 50
Taylor Co. 48, Menifee Co. 44
Taylor Co. 73, Owensboro Apollo 36
W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 50, Simon Kenton 40
Williamsburg 69, Jellico, Tenn. 44
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 77, Henderson Co. 36
Ripley Holiday Classic=
St. Patrick 44, Felicity-Franklin, Ohio 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
