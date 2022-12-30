ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bardstown 61, South Warren 55

Belfry 49, West Carter 44

Bracken Co. 50, Boone Co. 30

Butler Co. 57, Adair Co. 37

Clinton Co. 51, Butler Co. 46

Cov. Holy Cross 66, Seton, Ohio 35

Dayton 45, Villa Madonna 27

Elliott Co. 56, Shelby Valley 44

Glasgow 53, Clinton Co. 38

Glasgow 55, McCreary Central 37

Harlan Co. 51, Pineville 46

James Island, S.C. 56, Thomas Nelson 38

John Hardin 55, Middlesboro 28

Johnson Central 43, R.B. Stall, S.C. 26

Lloyd Memorial 47, Bellevue 32

McCracken County 69, Franklin-Simpson 43

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 45, Bath Co. 10

Menifee Co. 65, South Oldham 58

Muhlenberg County 51, Livingston Central 39

Newport Central Catholic 53, Beechwood 40

Owensboro Apollo 63, South Oldham 60

Owensboro Catholic 71, Webster Co. 38

Paducah Tilghman 60, Caldwell Co. 37

Rockcastle Co. 55, Bardstown 46

Ryle 45, Bowling Green 43

South Warren 75, Lou. Fairdale 16

Spencer Co. 56, Russell Co. 24

Springs Valley, Ind. 54, Hancock Co. 50

Taylor Co. 48, Menifee Co. 44

Taylor Co. 73, Owensboro Apollo 36

W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 50, Simon Kenton 40

Williamsburg 69, Jellico, Tenn. 44

North Central (Indpls) Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 77, Henderson Co. 36

Ripley Holiday Classic=

St. Patrick 44, Felicity-Franklin, Ohio 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

