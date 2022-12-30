ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 58, Socorro 41

Artesia 57, Deming 39

Carlsbad 42, Mayfield 32

Clayton 55, Logan 35

EP El Dorado, Texas 48, Piedra Vista 20

Espanola Valley 43, Taos 31

Floyd 40, San Jon 25

Hope Christian 61, Penasco 29

Kirtland Central 59, Goddard 26

Magdalena 45, Fort Sumner 42

Magdalena 45, Fort Sumner/House 42

Mescalero Apache 57, Jemez Valley 47

Miyamura 36, Belen 24

Miyamura 36, Goddard 24

Newcomb 35, Aztec 14

Santa Fe Indian 54, Tohajilee 36

Thoreau 55, Santa Rosa 44

Thoreau 55, Tucumcari 44

West Mesa 67, Cibola 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy