Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 58, Socorro 41
Artesia 57, Deming 39
Carlsbad 42, Mayfield 32
Clayton 55, Logan 35
EP El Dorado, Texas 48, Piedra Vista 20
Espanola Valley 43, Taos 31
Floyd 40, San Jon 25
Hope Christian 61, Penasco 29
Kirtland Central 59, Goddard 26
Magdalena 45, Fort Sumner 42
Mescalero Apache 57, Jemez Valley 47
Miyamura 36, Belen 24
Newcomb 35, Aztec 14
Santa Fe Indian 54, Tohajilee 36
Thoreau 55, Santa Rosa 44
Thoreau 55, Tucumcari 44
West Mesa 67, Cibola 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
