ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bell City 45, Vinton 32

Bogalusa 71, Hammond 67

Cedar Creek 53, Family Community 19

Converse 50, Buckeye 41

Duncanville, Texas 54, Walker 36

Dutchtown 47, Port Allen 32

Evans 67, Hackberry 7

Hathaway 68, Jennings 25

Holy Savior Menard 68, Plainview 42

Houma Christian 48, South Lafourche 37

Jena 37, Delhi Charter 28

Mandeville 40, St. Helena 37

North Vermilion 51, Holden 39

Pitkin 81, Pineville 51

Plaquemine 45, David Thibodaux 43

Reeves 69, East Beauregard 53

Singer 28, Pickering 21

St. James 51, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 23

St. Scholastica 59, Pointe Coupee Catholic 13

Zachary 72, Lake Arthur 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy