Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bell City 45, Vinton 32
Bogalusa 71, Hammond 67
Cedar Creek 53, Family Community 19
Converse 50, Buckeye 41
Duncanville, Texas 54, Walker 36
Dutchtown 47, Port Allen 32
Evans 67, Hackberry 7
Hathaway 68, Jennings 25
Holy Savior Menard 68, Plainview 42
Houma Christian 48, South Lafourche 37
Jena 37, Delhi Charter 28
Mandeville 40, St. Helena 37
North Vermilion 51, Holden 39
Pitkin 81, Pineville 51
Plaquemine 45, David Thibodaux 43
Reeves 69, East Beauregard 53
Singer 28, Pickering 21
St. James 51, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 23
St. Scholastica 59, Pointe Coupee Catholic 13
Zachary 72, Lake Arthur 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
