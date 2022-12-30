ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwajz_0jyGarfD00

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON - Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night.

Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George's layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.

Marcus Smart had 17 points and nine assists, Grant Williams had 11 points and 10 boards and Al Horford added a blocked shot in the final seconds for Boston, which won its fourth straight game. It was the second in a row coached by assistant Damon Stoudamire, who was filling in for Joe Mazzulla because he had a corneal abrasion.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 for the Clippers, George had 24 points and Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Los Angeles had won four of its last five games, sweeping a back-to-back against Detroit and Toronto earlier this week.

Boston led 112-102 with under 3 minutes left before the Clippers scored eight of the next nine points, making it 113-110 on Leonard's pullup jumper in the lane with about a minute left.

But White came from the weak side to block George the next time down, and then Brown and Tatum each grabbed an offensive rebound to run out most of the last 30 seconds.

The Celtics (25-10) opened their seven-game homestand with three straight losses but won their last four to retain the best record in the league.

Boston led by as many as 13 in the second quarter and 11 at the half, but Reggie Jackson and George hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third. The Celtics led 67-62 when Marcus Morris Sr. sank a 3, and then Zubac made a turnaround hook shot in the lane to tie it.

By the end of the quarter, the Clippers led 85-84.

SHOOTING

With his first 3-pointer of the night, Tatum moved ahead of Antoine Walker and into second on the Celtics' career list. Tatum finished with three in the game and now has (941) in his career. Paul Pierce is first, with 1,823.

Brown was 0 for 8 from 3 point range.

SUBBING IN

Mazzulla missed his second straight game with a corneal abrasion that he sustained during a pickup game. Stoudamire, who also filled in for Tuesday's victory over the Rockets, said Mazzulla is expected back when the road trip begins on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Wrap up a five-game road trip on Saturday in Indiana.
Celtics: Begin a four-game road trip at Denver on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
NESN

David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear

David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Did LeBron James’ soccer lookalike troll him with goal celebration?

LeBron James may be going from having a lookalike to having an evil twin. Soccer forward Bryan Mbeumo, who plays for the Cameroonian national team, went viral during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for his resemblance to the Los Angeles Lakers star James. Some funny photos of Mbeumo looking eerily like James picked up... The post Did LeBron James’ soccer lookalike troll him with goal celebration? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Boston

Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Devers, Red Sox avoid salary arbitration

BOSTON -- The Red Sox and Rafael Devers will not be going to salary arbitration this winter. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million.The Red Sox formally announced the signing -- without the dollar amount -- shortly after Jeff Passan first broke the news.It's not the long-term deal that most fans are hoping for, especially after Boston let Xander Bogaerts leave town this offseason, but the two sides still have time to work that out before Devers becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. And this contract does give Devers a raise from last...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins wear old-timey Red Sox unis for Winter Classic arrival

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins never turn down an opportunity to get dressed up in costume. This year's Winter Classic was no exception.To honor the history of the ballpark in which this year's Winter Classic was being played, the Bruins dressed up in old-timey Red Sox uniforms, complete with stirrups and old-fashioned mitts along with some bats and balls.All Bruins players took the field roughly three hours before puck drop in full Red Sox gear to take a team picture on the field at Fenway. A handful of players participated in a game of catch -- a game that went...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy