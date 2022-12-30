ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods

By Steven Cohen
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown.

This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.”

“We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to get some affordable food options downtown,” says Chris Glasse with Goodwill Horizon Industries. “If you can’t drive, if you can’t don’t have a car, getting access to decent food is really hard.”

A similar project is also planned in the North Prospect Street neighborhood in Hagerstown.

