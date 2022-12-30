FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.

Troopers say the motorcyclist- identified only as a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast- rode onto the outside shoulder in an attempt to pass the semi and lost control for an unknown reason and hit a guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The motorcycle itself continued into the roadway, striking both the semi and the van.

None of the other people involved in the crash complained of any injuries, according to FHP.

They all remained on the scene and cooperated with FHP’s investigation into the crash, which is ongoing.

