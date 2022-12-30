ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane's Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane's is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane's is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

'Luggage Angel' rewarded for good deed

A Tampa teacher started going through the piles of luggage and calling people to alert them where their bags were. Monday, she was rewarded for her good deed.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an "adult tricycle." Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal

Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you're looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie's paradise.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL

