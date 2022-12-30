Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever
Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
NOLA.com
Oil, insurance, traffic, pot - Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023
WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for Louisiana's senators and representatives in Congress going into 2023. The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come Jan....
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
KPLC TV
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
louisianaradionetwork.com
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California
Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
fox8live.com
Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award
(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football. On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II veteran,...
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
