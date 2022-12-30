ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
KPLC TV

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California

Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
PASADENA, CA
fox8live.com

Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football. On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy