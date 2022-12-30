Read full article on original website
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
WWE Official Says “You’re a Hater” if You Don’t Think The Bloodline is the Best Thing in Wrestling
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on his podcast. He said, “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
PWMania
Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”
We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
PWMania
Ken Shamrock Explains Why Nobody Tried to Shoot Fight With Him When He Was in WWE
In an interview with Fightful, former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed why no one on the WWE roster at the time attempted to shoot fight him. Here are the highlights:. “No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Claims WWE Fans Will Be Impressed When He Starts Talking, Comments on His Character
Solo Sikoa is currently The Bloodline’s silent enforcer, but he claims WWE fans will be impressed when he starts talking. Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski about his current role with The Bloodline and whether he believes it will help him once he is able to talk more and develop his own story.
PWMania
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for the First WWE RAW of 2023
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 8,341 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/31/22), leaving 768 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,109. The following...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
PWMania
Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
PWMania
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks
Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Feature Special Music Performance
A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
PWMania
Karen Jarrett Says She Has “24 Years of Dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “Ready to Start Unloading”
As PWMania.com previously reported, during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle. Karen addressed the situation between her and Angle in a series of tweets. She wrote, “We can start here… my...
PWMania
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
