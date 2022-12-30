ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber

By Edwin Stanton
 4 days ago

Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.

You could excuse Hannah Barber if she opted not to play in Alabama’s SEC opener against Georgia on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide senior guard’s grandfather passed away earlier in the week and was laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Barber never hesitated. She wanted to play. She demanded to play. Papa would have wanted her to play.

She even begged coach Kristy Curry to let her practice that Tuesday afternoon after the funeral.

Barber suited up Thursday and helped carry Alabama past Georgia, 56-53. She drilled four clutch 3-pointers to account for all her 12 points and she disrupted Georgia’s Diamond Battles in the final seconds to force a turnover to secure the win.

“He was someone who always came to my games,” Barber said of her grandfather, Dykes Barber Sr. “Growing up, he was one of my biggest supporters. This is something he would want me to do, to continue to show up for my teammates and coaches.

“It was special to play tonight and get the win.”

Alabama jumped out to a double-digit lead early, and just when Georgia found its rhythm and appeared to be in command, there was Alabama’s Barber causing havoc.

Three times in the second quarter Georgia took advantage of Crimson Tide turnovers and converted to get back within single digits. Three times Barber responded with a big 3-pointer to throw cold water on Georgia’s momentum and stretch the Crimson Tide’s lead.

“What she did today with what she’s been going through the last five days says a lot about her character and her willingness to persevere through a hard week,” Curry said of Barber. “She is the epitome of what a student-athlete should be on and off the floor and how she handles herself.”

In the second half it was Brittany Davis’ turn to carry the team. The senior guard, who finished with a team-high 17 points with nine rebounds, nailed a couple of 3-pointers and a layup to keep the hammer down on Georgia.

It was a good thing, too. During Davis’ scoring burst, the Crimson Tide had issues defending Georgia’s 6-foot-3 forward Brittney Smith, who finished with 17 points. She scored three times in the paint early in the third quarter to keep pace with Davis. But Alabama still led 41-27.

Alabama then got a bit sloppy with ill-advised 3-point attempts and turnovers. Georgia took advantage and cut the lead to within single digits (41-32) for the fourth time since the opening quarter.

Georgia outscored Alabama 11-3 over the last six minutes of the third quarter and the lead was down to six points, 44-38.

Then Barber knocked down her final 3-pointer to put Alabama up 47-38.

Still, Georgia still fought its way to within one point in the closing moments, capitalizing on five Alabama turnovers. Alabama also didn’t get a shot off in the last four minutes against Georgia’s zone defense with post player Jada Rice on the bench in foul trouble.

“We were hesitant,” Curry said. “I’ve got to do a better job putting them into situations to be successful. You have to get post touches and it was really difficult without Jada in the game.”

Alabama failed to hit a field goal in the final four-and-a-half minutes and blew an eight-point lead during that span. But Alabama was 8 of 10 on free throws in the final five minutes to put the game away.

You don’t have to be a genius to figure out turnovers were the key. Alabama committed 14 in the second half to Georgia’s six. The Bulldogs had 15 in the first half.

Georgia’s chance to tie the game with 17 seconds left failed, and Davis grabbed the rebound on a free throw. She hit two free throws down the stretch to make it a three-point game when Barber forced the final turnover.

Alabama (12-2, 1-0 SEC) travels to face Tennessee on Jan. 1.

