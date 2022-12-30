ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

News 12

Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice

Christmas decorations were taken twice from a beloved Christmas spectacular in Orange County, according to authorities. Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida. The victims have surveillance photos of the decorations being taken from the lawn.
WARWICK, NY

