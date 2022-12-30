Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
Westchester and Rockland celebrate 1st babies of 2023
Marilyn and Kristoff Albanese gave birth to Luciano at 12:41 a.m. at Northern Westchester Hospital.
News 12
Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice
Christmas decorations were taken twice from a beloved Christmas spectacular in Orange County, according to authorities. Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida. The victims have surveillance photos of the decorations being taken from the lawn.
It’s a girl! NYU Langone Hospital welcomes Nassau County’s first baby of 2023
Julia and John Natanoe, of Flushing, welcomed their first child into the world at 12:07 a.m.
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
Loved ones hold vigil for Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
Police say 63-year-old Sergio Bido was stabbed in the chest outside of his apartment at 1335 College Ave. on Sunday.
First baby delivered at NYC Health + Hospitals is a boy
Her son is named Kingsley Mei and was born shortly after midnight.
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
Police: Mother and daughter died in Haverstraw New Year's Day crash
The driver, another daughter, survived the crash.
Metuchen kids back in school today, parents with the day off don’t seem to mind
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is talking with parents in Metuchen today who, in many cases, are getting a day to themselves as the kids are back in the classroom.
Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said.
Police discover body in wooded area off Teller Avenue in Beacon
They say officers responded to a wooded area off Teller Avenue at around 12 p.m. Sunday where they found a deceased man who was in his 50s.
Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir
Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
Police: Man slashed in neck following fight in Williamsburg
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Surveillance photo captures man who police say stole over $500 in groceries
Police believe the suspect may have also stole from a Stop & Shop in White Plains, and Wegmans in Harrison.
NYPD: Man wanted for punching woman in attempted robbery at Kennedy’s Fried Chicken in the Bronx
The NYPD says a 34-year-old woman was about to pay inside the restaurant on East 170th Street when another person came up to her and tried to take the money out of her hands.
News 12
Williamsburg residents object to DOT plan to turn Berry Street into bike boulevard
Williamsburg residents are opposing the Department of Transportation plan to turn Berry Street into a bike boulevard. Berry Street has been an open street since 2020, but the DOT now intends to turn the section from Broadway to North 12th Street into a two-way bike boulevard. Shannon Phipps of the...
News 12
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a burglary case in Smithtown. Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November. Police say the man was seen breaking a lock, entering the business and taking cash.
Crews recover body of missing ice fisherman; search for second continues
Authorities say that two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
