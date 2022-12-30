ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (December 26-31) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
843
Followers
5K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy