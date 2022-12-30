Read full article on original website
Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (December 26-31) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Hockey Heal Points – Through January 1, 2023
Here are the updated Maine High School Hockey Heal Points for Boys Class A, Class B North and Girls Class A North for games played and reported as of January 1, 2023.
