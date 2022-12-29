Drafted in 2017, Joshua Dobbs throws first NFL TD pass

The less time you have been with a team the better on Thursday Night Football.

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to an unlikely victory over the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago after arriving with the NFC West team two days earlier.

On Thursday, Joshua Dobbs started and played well for the Tennessee Titans against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

He hadn’t started a game until facing the Cowboys. In the second half, the former University of Tennessee star threw his first NFL TD pass.

The play was good for 7 yards and went to Robert Woods. After the PAT, the underdog Titans trailed, 17-13.

Through three quarters, Dobbs had completed 14-of-24 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.