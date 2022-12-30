Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
wdhn.com
Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
wdhn.com
Top 10 Week 17 Fantasy Takeaways
Tom Brady and Mike Evans are league winners. Justin Jefferson? Not so much. Championship week in the world of fantasy football was much like every other week of this season … wacky and oftentimes unpredictable. A number of “unstartable” fantasy quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Russell Wilson (he’s been unstartable), Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold were among the top 10 players at the position based on fantasy points. Stidham outscored all but two quarterbacks heading into the Sunday night game, and he did it against the San Francisco 49ers defense!
wdhn.com
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Tom Brady Fails to Draw Penalty Flag Despite Elaborate Flop
The Tampa Bay quarterback shook off Derrick Brown’s love tap and steered his team to the NFC South title. When eight losses are good enough to win a division title, a little bit of honor might go out the window. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady provided a perfect example of...
wdhn.com
ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs
New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday. The Jets‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
wdhn.com
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023
An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.... The post Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wdhn.com
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
wdhn.com
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
wdhn.com
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
wdhn.com
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
wdhn.com
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
It's Necessary: Prayers for Damar
The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was shaping out to be one of the best showdowns in the 2022 regular season. Two mighty Super Bowl contenders slugging it out before the postseason. Instead, the game may become one of the most infamous in NFL history. With...
wdhn.com
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
wdhn.com
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the final play just before a frightening scene unfolded at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, tweeted a message of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.
wdhn.com
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Controversial Sack Celebration
The linebacker pretended to make snow angels on the field right next to an injured Nick Foles. Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux clarified what happened during his now-controversial sack celebration during Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux took down quarterback Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter, and...
wdhn.com
Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury
He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transferred to a local hospital Sunday with a neck injury, the team said. He has movement in all of his extremities and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Comments / 0