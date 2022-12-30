The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.

