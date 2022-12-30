Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 31, 2022
Tracy L Dean, 53, Palmyra, FTA Stealing at N 20th St and Broadway St. NTA 122. Signe C Oakley, 79, 125 Knollwood, Too Fast for Conditions at N 18th St and Maine St. PTC 162. Theresa G Koontz, 78, Liberty, Failure to Yield from Private Drive at N 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
wlds.com
Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire
According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
wdbr.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
newschannel20.com
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
wmay.com
Aldermen To Vote On Salvation Army Contract To Operate Shelter
Springfield aldermen will vote this week to extend the city’s contract with the Salvation Army to operate a “safety net” shelter for the homeless through December 31, 2023. The city would pay $403,000 for those services. The Salvation Army says for the 12-month period ending in November...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
wdbr.com
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption
The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
wlds.com
Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges
A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
Update: Decatur man identified after being shot on New Year’s Eve
Update on 1/2/2023 at 12:30 p.m. Decatur Police Department identified Javaris J. Milan as the 30-year-old man who died at the hospital on New Year’s Eve from apparent gunshot trauma. An autopsy is being scheduled. An inquest is also pending. The police department said they are continuing to investigate the situation. Original Story: DECATUR, Ill. […]
