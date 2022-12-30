ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

LaLota to Temporarily Take Suozzi’s Huntington Office

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
When Congressman-elect Nick LaLota takes office next week, he will continue to use the Huntington office of outgoing US Rep. Tom Suozzi, at least for now.

Lauren Lembo, the former Town of Huntington public information officer who has become LaLota’s district director, said the office is likely to move to the Hauppauge area, closer to the center of the First District that Huntington is now a part of. Huntington, instead of being central to the district, is now on the outer edge. A decision on just where to move could take a couple of months.

A move out of town would mark the first time in about a decade that there hasn’t been a congressional office in Huntington; both Suozzi and his predecessor, Steve Israel, maintained offices here.

The congressional office is located at 478A Park Ave., Huntington.




FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
LaLota Wants George Santos Investigated

US Rep-elect Nick LaLota said Tuesday that fellow congressman-elect George Santos should be investigated after the latter admitted to fabricating several claims about his work and educational record. “House Republicans like me are eager to be sworn in and focus on our commitment to America Read More ...
Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County

Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Questions Continue to Swirl Around Santos

Questions about US Rep-elect George Santos, including his connections to Huntington, continued Monday even  as he is scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday. Meanwhile, The New York Times, which broke the story about Santos’ false claims about work, identity, college and more, reported Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
South Huntington Unveils School Food Pantry

The South Huntington school district unveiled itsl food pantry Tuesday at Walt Whitman High School with the help of school and town officials, students, Stop & Shop and the Wildcat mascot. The well-stocked Wildcat Pantry, which serves students and their families throughout the disttrict, was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

Democrats set to bar Lester Chang taking NYC seat

Democrats in the state Assembly are set to block Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang from being seated this week after leadership’s investigative report concluded he was only a “visitor” to the Brooklyn district from which he was elected. Democrats control the Assembly and will discuss the politically explosive issue of whether not to seat the election-winning Chang during a private noon conference on Tuesday, sources said. “It’s moving in the direction of him not being seated,” an Assembly Democratic source said. “I don’t think [Assembly Speaker] Carl Heastie would bring the issue to the full Democratic conference if it wasn’t moving in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Huntington, NY
