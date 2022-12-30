ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Rico Suave
4d ago

So, this oppressed, Christian black young man (who identifies as non-binary likely) was praying and singing too loud to Jesus inside the bathroom; and 💥 instant choke hold by the deputies! Got it! 👍

Flick Shagwell
4d ago

We'll probably never hear about this story again once the BWC video is released. Can't wait to see the full interaction instead of the snippet provided.

Jonathan Wallace
4d ago

If they were smoking pot, get a test done then file a charge against them. A test can detect a single use of pot in a person’s system for 3 days. I believe the kid may have resisted arrest and that’s why the cop reacted in that way. Don’t trust the tik Tok cut reels.

