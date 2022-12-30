Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.96, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (. AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DDOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.50, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the data...
Zacks.com
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Centene (CNC) Stock Right Now
CNC - Free Report) is expected to remain on its growth track with the help of increasing memberships and a strong focus on business streamlining. Nevertheless, weakness in Commercial business continues to tighten. Centene, with a market cap of $46.4 billion, is a well-diversified, multi-national healthcare company. Based in Saint...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now
ZBH - Free Report) is gaining from an ongoing business recovery from the COVID-led pandemic impact. The company has been working to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets that provide long-term opportunities for growth. However, consistent pricing pressure and rising costs do not bode well. In the past year, the...
Zacks.com
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Zacks.com
Things to Know Before Constellation Brands' (STZ) Q3 Earnings
STZ - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 5, 2023. The alcoholic beverage bigwig is expected to deliver top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.89 per share, indicating a 7.4% decline...
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add Apogee (APOG) Stock to Your Portfolio
APOG - Free Report) delivered sequential improvements in adjusted earnings per share in the last six quarters, which is impressive, considering the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This has been aided by continued strong performances in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services segments, which are expected to continue. Pricing actions, benefits from completed restructuring actions, cost-saving actions, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency will also drive APOG’s results.
Zacks.com
MPLX LP (MPLX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -1.5%,...
Zacks.com
Will Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of in vitro...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love RCI Hospitality (RICK)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SAR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)
SID - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for SID in this report.
Zacks.com
Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
RBCAA - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the...
Zacks.com
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
PSX - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 22.04%. For the...
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Comments / 0