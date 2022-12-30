ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street

NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. None of the incidents are believed to be related. The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and 8th Ave., not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A 41-year-old man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

SUV crashes into Manhattan resaurant, 18 injured

NEW YORK - The FDNY says 18 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. According to the...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY

