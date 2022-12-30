Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
79-Year-Old NYC Jeweler Clinging to Life After $100K Robbery Beating
A 79-year-old man has been in the intensive care unit with a brain bleed since a pair of violent robbers beat the grandfather and longtime Brooklyn jewelry store owner in a $100,000 heist. Shawn Cohen said his father, Manny, was trying to lock up the store in Prospect Lefferts Gardens...
fox5ny.com
3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street
NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. None of the incidents are believed to be related. The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and 8th Ave., not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A 41-year-old man...
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police
NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
Surveillance photo captures man who police say stole over $500 in groceries
Police believe the suspect may have also stole from a Stop & Shop in White Plains, and Wegmans in Harrison.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
fox5ny.com
SUV crashes into Manhattan resaurant, 18 injured
NEW YORK - The FDNY says 18 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. According to the...
fox5ny.com
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
Woman who falsely reported bomb, gun threats at LI mall arrested
Suffolk County police arrested a woman who falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island this afternoon, authorities said.
pix11.com
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
