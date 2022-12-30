ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa football quarterback Carson May to enter transfer portal

Iowa true freshman quarterback Carson May entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, he announced on Twitter. May, a Jones, Oklahoma, native, was a 3-star recruit and initially chose Iowa over offers from Western Michigan and Old Dominion. After joining the Hawkeyes in the summer of 2022, May was Iowa’s No....
Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa walks onto the field before the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Iowa played in the Music City Bowl for the first time. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
