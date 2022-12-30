Read full article on original website
Martinez Frog Sanctuary coming to White City this summer
WHITE CITY, Ore. — One White City resident is doing all he can to save the native biodiverse ecosystem by creating a frog sanctuary in his backyard. I walk my dogs around the Hoover pond many times, but I began to notice that the frogs and tadpoles were on a decline and that’s when I got this bug of wanting to help out,” said Timothy Martinez, owner and operator of Martinez Frog Sanctuary.
All lanes reopened following Hwy 42 crash west of Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — UPDATE: All lanes of Oregon Hwy 42 are open west of Winston (MP 70) following an overnight crash, ODOT reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Monday evening that a vehicle crash closed all lanes on OR-42, West of Winston near milepost 70; both east and westbound lanes are closed.
Sheriff: New Year's Eve shooting suspect charged with Attempted Murder
RUCH, Ore. — The suspect in a weekend shooting near Jacksonville has been charged, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Cassie Lyn Ryker, 70, of Ruch, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. "This case is active and ongoing with...
