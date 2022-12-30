WHITE CITY, Ore. — One White City resident is doing all he can to save the native biodiverse ecosystem by creating a frog sanctuary in his backyard. I walk my dogs around the Hoover pond many times, but I began to notice that the frogs and tadpoles were on a decline and that’s when I got this bug of wanting to help out,” said Timothy Martinez, owner and operator of Martinez Frog Sanctuary.

WHITE CITY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO