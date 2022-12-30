ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Travel to Old Town Tuesday Night, January 3

The MDI Boys Basketball Team travels to Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town Tuesday night, January 3rd to take on the Old Town Coyotes, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. You can listen to the game on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
OLD TOWN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll

Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

YWCA of MDI Personal Care Item Drive

You can help make a difference for those in need here in Downeast Maine. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the YWCA of MDI will be holding a personal care item drive now through January 16th. All donated items will be shared between the Community Closet in Ellsworth and the Emmaus Shelter.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Heavy Wind and Rain on the Way

It won't be snow, but there will be plenty of heavy wind and rain coming our way Friday and then everything will freeze on Saturday!. With gusts up to 70 miles a hour expected Friday, there is an extremely high probability of power outages. It's important that you take precautions now, making sure you have batteries for flashlights, keep your electronic devices charged etc. With the high likelihood of power outages, some stores may be closed Friday into Saturday, so it would be a good idea to finish your grocery shopping for the weekend and any Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Living Nativity Friday December 16 in Bar Harbor

It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy