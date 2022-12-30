ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility

There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a "potential mechanical issue," the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo leads to discovery of charred remains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following the discovery of a badly burned body in Hilo. Police said the body — believed to be that of a woman — was found about 11:30 a.m. on Banyan Drive. Firefighters responded to a report of a large banyan...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought 'balance.' Instead, some saw bias

He also discussed his focus on economic opportunity and innovation. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2023 is off to a great start with wonderful Hawaii weather! The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it's water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet

When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Big Island Attempts To Curb Short-Term Rentals

A move is underway on the Big Island to bring more vacation rentals under county oversight and to limit the number of new units. Hawaii County Council members Heather Kimball and Ashley Kierkiewicz are sponsoring legislation that would require hosted vacation rentals to register with the county, similar to laws regulating “unhosted” short-term vacation rentals. A hosted transient rental is considered a property where an owner or manager lives on-site, and the unit is rented to an individual or group for less than 180 days.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island

Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
VOLCANO, HI

