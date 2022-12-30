Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo leads to discovery of charred remains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following the discovery of a badly burned body in Hilo. Police said the body — believed to be that of a woman — was found about 11:30 a.m. on Banyan Drive. Firefighters responded to a report of a large banyan...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
He also discussed his focus on economic opportunity and innovation. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday
Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week. Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2023 is off to a great start with wonderful Hawaii weather! The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
KITV.com
Hawaii families eager to start their New Year's resolutions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Year is bringing in many different changes for people in the Islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Big Island Attempts To Curb Short-Term Rentals
A move is underway on the Big Island to bring more vacation rentals under county oversight and to limit the number of new units. Hawaii County Council members Heather Kimball and Ashley Kierkiewicz are sponsoring legislation that would require hosted vacation rentals to register with the county, similar to laws regulating “unhosted” short-term vacation rentals. A hosted transient rental is considered a property where an owner or manager lives on-site, and the unit is rented to an individual or group for less than 180 days.
bigislandnow.com
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island
Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
