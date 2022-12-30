A move is underway on the Big Island to bring more vacation rentals under county oversight and to limit the number of new units. Hawaii County Council members Heather Kimball and Ashley Kierkiewicz are sponsoring legislation that would require hosted vacation rentals to register with the county, similar to laws regulating “unhosted” short-term vacation rentals. A hosted transient rental is considered a property where an owner or manager lives on-site, and the unit is rented to an individual or group for less than 180 days.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO