ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

‘I’ve known that guy since he was about 12.’: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

The NFL world was shaken to its core on Monday night following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was no exception. Addressing assembled media on Tuesday morning, the long-time Pittsburgh head coach expressed his emotions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center

A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
HARRISBURG, PA
mdlottery.com

Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win

Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Carolyn Ann Wagner obituary 1949~2022

Carolyn Ann Wagner (Glass) passed away peacefully on December 28th at age 73. Born January 13, 1949, in Cumberland, MD, she was the oldest daughter of the late Richard H. and Jean (Cain) Glass. Carolyn graduated high school at Mount Savage, MD with the class of 1967. She continued her...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
TOWSON, MD
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy