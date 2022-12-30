Read full article on original website
Sophia Formica’s 25 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 25 points Monday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 49-44 win over Middletown. Formica knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to the big game.
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
‘I’ve known that guy since he was about 12.’: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
The NFL world was shaken to its core on Monday night following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was no exception. Addressing assembled media on Tuesday morning, the long-time Pittsburgh head coach expressed his emotions...
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash
The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Carolyn Ann Wagner obituary 1949~2022
Carolyn Ann Wagner (Glass) passed away peacefully on December 28th at age 73. Born January 13, 1949, in Cumberland, MD, she was the oldest daughter of the late Richard H. and Jean (Cain) Glass. Carolyn graduated high school at Mount Savage, MD with the class of 1967. She continued her...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
