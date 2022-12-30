Trinity boys basketball falls short against Berks Catholic in first game of Holiday Showcase despite 23 from Owen Schlager

Read full article on original website
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Sophia Formica’s 25 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 25 points Monday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 49-44 win over Middletown. Formica knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to the big game.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz
The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
"Freeze Frame of A Frozen Frame"Photo byNate Hawes. An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia.
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed.Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., th…
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
Neshaminy Mall’s Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Has Become a Hit Amongst Locals and Visitors
After opening in the middle of the month, an ice skating rink in Bucks County has proven to be a huge success for visitors to a local mall. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the fun pop-up. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem recently opened a pop-up ice...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to host nurse job fair
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg will be hosting a job fair for nurses. The job fair will take place at the Brady Building Auditorium at 205 S. Front St. in Harrisburg from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Welcome/Registration. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. —...
