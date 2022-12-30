Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Survey Reveals Which Video Games Needs an Anime ASAP
Nintendo is one of the biggest names in video games, and over its lifetime, it has put out some iconic franchises. From Super Mario to Kirby and beyond, Nintendo's reputation for top-tier games is completely founded. Of course, fans are always wanting more, and many have started pleading for anime takes on their favorite IPs. And thanks to a new poll, we know which Nintendo titles fans want to see most as an anime.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Could Be Nintendo Switch's Last Big Game
It sounds like Nintendo could be planning to wind down its support for the Switch following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Currently, Nintendo has a pretty decent lineup of games set to land on Switch in 2023 which includes Fire Emblem Engage, Pikmin 4, and Octopath Traveler 2. Above all other releases, though, Tears of the Kingdom will almost certainly be the Switch's killer app in the coming year. And while longtime Nintendo fans can't wait to get their hands on the game, it seems like its arrival could also mark the beginning of the end for the Switch.
ComicBook
Pokemon Explains Why Kids Like Ash Are Considered Legal Adults
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and despite it having tons of titles, much of its lore remains unaddressed. The games have touched on past events, but when it comes to the anime, Ash Ketchum tends to keep things simple. This means netizens have a ton of unanswered questions about his life, and now, a surfaced translation of the Pocket Monster light novel is addressing a major question...
ComicBook
New Star Wars Game Teased With Huge Promise
A new and upcoming Star Wars game has been teased with a seemingly huge promise. Back on January 13, 2021, publisher Ubisoft and its developer Massive Entertainment -- the developer behind The Division series and the developer working on the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora -- announced a new and untitled Star Wars game. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will use Massive Entertainment's property engine, Snowdrop, and that it's being held by Julian Gerighty, the creative director most recently responsible for The Division 2 and The Crew. And it's Gerighty that has shared the new tease.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Alerted to Severe Vulnerability in Games
A severe vulnerability has been discovered in select Nintendo Switch games, as well as 3DS and Wii U games. Dubbed ENLBufferPwn, the vulnerability opens up users of these Nintendo devices to hackers who only need to share an online game session with their victim to access their device. According to the CVSS 3.1 calculator, the issue is a 9.8 on a 10-point scale. In other words, it's a very serious issue. Thankfully Nintendo is aware of it and slowly addressing the problem.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Deku Is Trending Worldwide All Thanks to a Cute Cosplay
If there is one thing the anime fandom can agree on, it is that Izuku Midoriya is a cutie. Since the character debuted, the hero's freckles and green curls have endeared millions, and now that are fans everywhere who stan the future Number One hero. Of course, no one is more aware of that than his creator, and Kohei Horikoshi just made Deku trend worldwide all thanks to a cute cosplay.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Discounts One of the Best RPGs Ever to Under $3
What is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever created is now on sale for under $3 as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale. Even though the calendar has now officially turned over from 2022 to 2023, Steam is still in the midst of holding one of its biggest promotions for a couple more days. And if you haven't grabbed anything from this massive sale for yourself yet, you might want to consider picking up this stellar role-playing game if you haven't done so before.
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.
ComicBook
One Piece's Creator Reveals Interesting Info on Bounties
When you become a big enough name in the realm of the Grand Line, you're sure to eventually catch a bounty on your head, as each of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece have gained bounties that amount to hundreds of millions of "berries". The Straw Hats aren't the only ones with high bounties, however, as their allies and enemies have run afoul of the military, and recently, creator Eiichiro Oda shed some light on just how large bounties are factored into rogue swashbucklers.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How Black Frieza Was Created
Dragon Ball is swinging into the new year with a bang, and we have one of its top creators to thank. After all, the artist behind the manga just sat down for a 2023 interview, and Toyotaro is diving into Dragon Ball's new arc with little issue. During the recent chat, it was there the artist touched upon the manga's next big story, and he even owned up to the history behind Black Frieza's creation.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild
Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Major Secret Behind Ichigo's Zangetsu
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now gearing up to return later this Summer with the second cour of its new anime series, but it left things on a pretty huge cliffhanger with the reveal that Ichigo Kurosaki's Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, had actually been keeping a secret from him for all this time. One of the big shake ups in the first part of the new anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was the fact that Ichigo actually had some Quincy powers within his blood. It's made for a questionable path back to recovery, and thus Ichigo needed to learn more about himself before taking on the Sternritter again.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Comments on Playing Adult Omega and a Darker Season 2 (Excluive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns this week for its second season on Disney+, and some time has passed since the first season's finale. The former members of Clone Force 99 are a little more weathered, including Omega, the young clone they rescued from Kamino (which shows their new looks). There's a time jump between Bad Batch season, and Omega has done some growing up in that interim. Omega's growth also affects which members of the Bad Batch she's bonding with this season. After spending Season 1 primarily with the protective Hunter and almost childlike Wrecker, she's seen in Season 2 with the more complicated Tech and Echo this season. Michelle Ang, who voices Omega, tells ComicBook.com about the character's growth and building these relationships.
ComicBook
Fable Report Debunks Bad News About Game's Troubled Development
Fable may not be in as bad of shape as some may think thanks to various rumors. The Fable series is one of the most beloved Xbox franchises out there, but it has laid dormant for over a decade. In 2020, Xbox confirmed that the long-rumored reboot of the series was in the works at Playground Games and would be coming to Xbox Series X. However, nearly three years after its reveal, we haven't gotten any additional trailers, screenshots, or other substantial pieces of official information. This has led many to believe it is in some kind of trouble.
Comments / 0