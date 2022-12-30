Stoughton Icebergs earn pair of wins to close out December

Ainsley Sailing of Oregon scored a hat trick in the Stoughton Icebergs 7-1 win against the Northland Pines Eagles on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Pierce Park.

Sailing scored all three goals in the second period. Abby Hinrichs of McFarland assisted Sailing’s third goal. Hinrichs scored a goal in the first period, assisted by Sailing.

Isabelle Nellen of Oregon scored in the first period off an assist from Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove. Caitlyn Pautsch of Monona Grove scored off an assist from Sailing in the first period. Alexa Bartels of Oregon also scored for the Icebergs, assisted by Elliana Gaustad of Evansville and Pyper Dailey of Oregon.

Aven Grunner of Stoughton recorded 35 saves in the win.

The Icebergs also won 2-1 against Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Stoughton is 3-9 on the season and is 1-4 in the Badger Conference.