January FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The January 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Wyatt Black. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Kris and Becky Black of Piqua. Black was selected because of his overall contribution to the varied...
Seventh-grader wins Miami East Spelling Bee
CASSTOWN — A seventh-grader at Miami East Junior High won the school’s Spelling Bee on Dec. 16, 2022. There were 42 students entered into the spelling bee which was organized by Jodi Metzger. The Spelling Bee Champion is seventh-grade student Kenzie Rich, daughter of Heather and Eric Rich,...
Darke County singles invited to VFW dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.
Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, to offer painting classes done in the Bob Ross style of painting. The classes will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Ross. Each class is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost of each class is $60 for residents and $62 for non-residents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The classes are located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria at 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City. To register, pay and view sample paintings visit www.tmcomservices.org.
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Middletown. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 13:30:00. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 15:15:00.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
St. Paul’s Church donates to 5 local nonprofits
PIQUA — “On Sunday Dec. 11, 2022, St. Paul’s Church, located at 500 N. Downing St. in Piqua, made generous donations to five local nonprofits,” according to a press release from St. John’s Church. The donations were distributed during the morning service, at which time...
Indoorfins aim to celebrate 30th with renewed success
LIMA —Lima’s own homegrown band is set on celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. And with that will hopefully come new shows and the potential for unreleased original material surfacing. “We talked about bringing stuff back to Facebook and we wanted to start posting maybe a song every...
Elden I. Burnside
Elden I. Burnside, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Green Hills Community Center in West Liberty. He was born in Logan County, Ohio, on December 28, 1933, to the late Henry E. and Helen L. (Newland) Burnside. He is also preceded in death by a son, John E. Burnside; sisters: Joyce Fischer Williams, Connie Hemphill, Kay Harford, Phyllis Clem, and Rita Hardman; and brothers: Gene Burnside and Richard Burnside.
Miami East FFA members earn grants
CASSTOWN — Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson and Madison Maxson by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
YMCA educates community on diabetes
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for a seven week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to...
Girls Basketball Holiday Roundup
CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team got off to a fast start and picked up a 46-22 win over Troy in non-conference action Monday night at Miami East High School. Troy, 4-7, will play at Piqua Wednesday. McKayah Musselman scored the first five points of the game...
CBC’s first donation of 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights donor William “Wes” Westmoreland uncorked 2023 by making his 50th lifetime blood donation ON Jan. 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center and is leading the way as the first CBC blood donor of the New Year. CBC was closed on New...
Huber Heights to host 4th annual MLK Unity Walk
HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights will be hosting the fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk this month. The event takes place on MLK Day, Jan. 16, and will start on the track at Wayne High School at 9:30 a.m. The walk will be followed...
Tile repair closes Tipp-Cowlesville Road
MONROE — South Tipp-Cowlesville Road will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:30 a.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m. for emergency tile repair. The road will be closed for 24 hours a day through the dates mentioned previously. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
