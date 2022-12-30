Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Dog rescued from house fire on Fleming Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street around 9:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story multi-family home, the first crew arrived in four minutes and declared it a working fire. The occupants were not home at...
13 WHAM
Teen in critical but stable condition after shooting on Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man was the victim of a shooting in the city on Monday night. Officers say it took place on the 300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, where he is...
13 WHAM
Man arrested after crashing stolen car during police chase in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man is now in custody following a brief police chase in Rochester on New Year's Day. Rochester Police officers were patrolling the area of Remington Street around 7 p.m., when they spotted a vehicle that was stolen during a robbery in the town of Irondequoit earlier in the day.
13 WHAM
Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head on. Police say...
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
13 WHAM
Man accused of dragging Rochester police officer with car after robbery arraigned
Rochester, N.Y. — A man shot by a police officer while fleeing an alleged robbery at a corner gas station last week now faces charges. Police said James Brumfield, 33, entered the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Thursday, stealing two 18-packs of Budweiser.
13 WHAM
"Rosie" the robot delivers food to customers at Fairport restaurant
Fairport, N.Y. — A local restaurant owner has taken a creative approach to combatting staffing shortages. Rosie the robot is the newest "hire" at McArdle's Restaurant in Fairport. The robot can bring completed orders from the kitchen, directly to customers' tables, saving a trip for servers. It can even...
13 WHAM
Rochester starting the year strong
Rochester, N.Y. — It's one of the most common new year's resolutions, go to the gym and get in shape. Whether it was lifting weights or running, people at World Gym on East Avenue were looking to start their year off strong. "Me being here today is unrelated to...
13 WHAM
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
13 WHAM
Rain and warmer weather soon
Another powerful storm system will travel West of Rochester the next couple of days. Warmer air surging North of a warm front will result in some soaking rain showers here Tuesday. Generally we expect anywhere between 0.5" and 1.0" of rain to fall by late tomorrow evening. There may even...
13 WHAM
Gas prices expected to rise as tax suspension comes to an end
Rochester, N.Y. — Prepare to pay more at the pump, the gas tax suspension has been put into park. The suspension saved drivers in Monroe county 24 cents a gallon during the height of inflation. Triple-A says drivers are paying less for gas now than back in June. However...
13 WHAM
Rochester's New Year's Resolutions
Rochester, N.Y. — As people are getting ready to head into the new year, most are reflecting on 2022, looking for anything they could change in the upcoming one. “Every year I usually just try and think about how I can make the next year better,” said Rochester resident Nicole Corea.
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
13 WHAM
Hilton High School to host NCAA wrestling match
NCAA Division I wrestling action is coming to the Rochester area next month. Hilton High School will host a dual meet between Cornell and Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The two schools feature a total of five Hilton graduates. Yianni and Greg Diakomihalis, who combined to win nine...
