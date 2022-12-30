Read full article on original website
Leaving a Legacy: Football runs deep in the Ducote family
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Football runs deep in the Ducote family. Brad, Seth and Grant all had their hand in the Rosepine Eagles turnaround. Seth Ductoe was the starting quarterback when the Eagles started the winning tradition. He had a few 10 win seasons with the team leading them to the playoffs.
BALL PLAYGROUND
The Northwestern State men’s basketball team fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their Southland Conference opener, 65-59. 2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports.
NSU Demons drop SLC opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team checked off most of the items on its to-do list in Saturday’s Southland Conference opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Demons, however, were undone in large part by something for which there is no defense – free throws.
Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade
Rapides Regional Medical reaches 120-year milestone
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Hope Baptist Church to host ‘The Whisnants’ live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria will host the southern gospel group The Whisnants live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6. The concert is free for the community to attend and is set to begin at 7 p.m. Hope Baptist Church is located at 7921 Hwy 28...
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials
BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall. The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
APD conducting suspect search after shots fired call on N. Bolton
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the evening on Jan. 1. APD said officers were investigating a shots fired report in The Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park on Bolton Avenue when a suspect began shooting at the officers. One officer was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect sought for North Bolton shots-fired; Alexandria releases statement
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has released a lengthy update into its investigation into the shots-fired incident that occurred near a trailer park on Bolton Avenue on Jan. 1 that left one officer with a gunshot wound. The City has stated that they are not ruling out...
NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area. The...
