Pineville, LA

kalb.com

Leaving a Legacy: Football runs deep in the Ducote family

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Football runs deep in the Ducote family. Brad, Seth and Grant all had their hand in the Rosepine Eagles turnaround. Seth Ductoe was the starting quarterback when the Eagles started the winning tradition. He had a few 10 win seasons with the team leading them to the playoffs.
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

BALL PLAYGROUND

The Northwestern State men’s basketball team fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their Southland Conference opener, 65-59. 2022 has come to a close. Before we get to the year ahead, your local station looks back at the year in crime, court, the military, local politics, state politics and sports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

NSU Demons drop SLC opener to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team checked off most of the items on its to-do list in Saturday’s Southland Conference opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Demons, however, were undone in large part by something for which there is no defense – free throws.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical reaches 120-year milestone

ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Sun Shots Fired Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street

PINEVILLE, LA
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Town of Ball opens new playground, swears in elected officials

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Ball officially opened a new children’s playground across from the Town Hall. The playground was completed partly because Ball was the recipient of the Lowe’s Hometown Grant. Ball was one of three communities in Louisiana to receive the grant, the others being Shreveport and New Orleans.
BALL, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

APD conducting suspect search after shots fired call on N. Bolton

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the evening on Jan. 1. APD said officers were investigating a shots fired report in The Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park on Bolton Avenue when a suspect began shooting at the officers. One officer was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

