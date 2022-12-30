ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume

Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.
Colton Dach to miss rest of World Juniors with injury

Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Team Canada's 5-1 win over Team Sweden on Saturday night in the round-robin finale of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Sunday morning, Team Canada announced that Dach will miss the rest of the tournament. Owen Beck has been...
NBA misses call on another DeRozan game-winning attempt

Stop us if you've heard this before: The Chicago Bulls were on the wrong end of a missed call late in Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report for the contest, Caris LeVert should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan's floater with 2.6 seconds to play that had the potential to put the Bulls ahead by one. It was the only missed call in the final two minutes of regulation.
